Din l-Art Ħelwa offers to match Portelli's €2.5 million bid for Fort Tigne

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has offered to match Joseph Portelli’s bid of €2.5 million for taking over Sliema’s Fort Tigne.

Last week, MIDI announced it will sell the site to Portelli’s company. The property forms part of the land granted to MIDI by the government on a temporary emphyteusis for 99 years.

J. Portelli Projects is set to buy the remaining 75 years in order to convert the historic site to a hotel.

One week later, Din l-Art Ħelwa said that it has written to Prime Minister Robert Abela and presented him "a concrete, constructive and financially viable solution for the future of Fort Tigné.” The NGO is still waiting for a response.

Din l-Art Ħelwa intends to preserve, restore, and convert the fort for cultural purposes, as it promised to make the site accessible to the public.

In its letter, the NGO said that the hotel plans would mean an “irreversible loss to Malta’s cultural patrimony.”

On the question of funding the purchase, the NGO’s executive president said that the organisation was prepared to raise the funds to purchase the emphyteusis.

“To allow a monument of potential World Heritage status to fall into the hands of a speculator is inconceivable and an abdication of the State's constitutional duty to safeguard our cultural patrimony,” Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Patrick Calleja said.

Abela: Hotel development would be ‘obscene’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has strongly opposed plans for a hotel at Fort Tigné, describing the development as “obscene” and pledging to safeguard national interests.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Abela emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting the nation’s heritage. “It would be obscene if a hotel were to be built there. We will do all we can to protect the national interest,” he stated.

The Prime Minister argued that preservation should take priority over development in cases involving historic sites. “When it comes to our national hertiage the state must do all it can to preserve it,” Abela said. “I am against developing something that can still be preserved. And not only preserved but restored and rehabilitated.”

While expressing clear opposition to the hotel project, Abela acknowledged that MIDI holds strong contractual claims to the site, describing their rights as “watertight.” He suggested the government would explore all available options, stating they would do “whatever is possible to save the saveable at Tigné.”

The possibility of a government purchase of the fortification remains on the table, Abela confirmed when questioned by reporters. However, he indicated that Din L-Art Ħelwa’s offer to match Joseph Portelli’s €2.5 million bid may not be the only path forward.

Abela expressed interest in a collaborative approach with the environmental NGO to restore the historic structure, promising further details would be revealed soon. “I will be making an announcement on this in the coming days,” he said.

Borg pledges support for fort recovery

Opposition leader Alex Borg has signalled his party’s willingness to support government action to reclaim Fort Tigné, provided any existing commercial agreements are honoured.

In a facebook post on Tuesday, the Nationalist Party leader noted the transformation of the Tigné area over the past quarter-century. “The Tigné area is no longer in the state of abandonment it was in 25 years ago,” he said. “There’s a time and place for everything.”

Borg called for government intervention to secure the historic site as public space, while stressing the importance of respecting financial obligations to private parties. “Given our need for more open public spaces, it would be fitting if the government intervened in line with all commercial obligations and took back this piece of national heritage,” he wrote, emphasising that investors must receive whatever compensation they are due.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​