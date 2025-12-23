MIDI says it turned to Portelli for Fort Tigne sale after long discussions with government

MIDI plc has clarified that it had “exhausted discussions with government” prior to searching for private investors to take over its concession of Fort Tigne.

Last week, the company announced that it was selling the rest of the 100-year concession to J.Portelli Projects for €2.5 million. J. Portelli Projects signed a promise of sail agreement for the remaining 75 years in order to convert the historic site to a hotel.

On Tuesday MIDI’s statement came just hours after Prime Minister Robert Abela described the potential construction of a hotel as “obscene.” He further stated that government will do all that it can to “protect the national interest.”

In its statement, MIDI clarified that, “Prior to initiating a search for private investors, MIDI had exhausted discussions with government and Heritage Malta for the return of Fort Tigne to government.”

The company stressed that the sale was subject to government’s consent, and that the possibility to return the site to government still exists.

MIDI stated that it had “painstakingly restored” the fort out of its own pocket, and provided images that show how the state of the fort changed since the company took over.

The statement also comes after NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa announced that it had written to Abela and announced to match the €2.5 million bid and take over the concession to ensure that the site’s cultural and archeological value remains fully intact.