Puttinu’s new €25 million therapy centre to be financed by citizenship donations

Foreigners seeking Maltese citizenship will be favourably considered if they make a “significant and substantial” donation to Puttinu Cares for a new Mosta project, Robert Abela said.

The prime minister made the announcement on Tuesday during a visit to the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela and ministers Byron Camilleri and Jo Etienne Abela.

Government bound itself to help coordinate the €25 million needed to build a new therapy centre in Mosta that will be administered by Puttinu Cares. Puttinu President Angele Cuschieri said the facility called Centre for Holistic Therapy for Children and Families, will offer children going through cancer treatment support and education.

“Just as the project in the UK was of immense benefit to thousands of families, who needed assistance, we believe this project in Mosta, will help mitigate the suffering of families here in Malta,” Cuschieri said.

The government has already supported the project by providing public land in Mosta where it will be built, and is committed to assist in financing the centre’s operations for five years when it becomes operational.

Robert Abela said under the parameters of the new citizenship by merit scheme approved earlier this year by parliament, those who make “significant and substantial” donations to this project will be considered for citizenship after they pass due diligence.

“This project is important for Malta and is in the national interest because it will help many families, particularly children,” the prime minister said. “The Malta we want is the Malta where in their moment of need, families will find a government with the resources and will to support them.”

After the press conference, the prime minister and his delegation accompanied Cuschieri on a visit to the Rainbow Ward in Mater Dei Hospital to meet with patients, their families and the professionals providing medical treatment.