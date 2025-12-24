Alex Borg calls for unity and respect in first Christmas message as Opposition leader

Nationalist Party leader and Opposition leader Alex Borg has called for unity, respect and a renewed sense of national purpose in his Christmas message, saying Malta needs to move beyond excessive partisanship and division.

Reflecting on his first months at the helm of the PN and as Leader of the Opposition, Borg said he had learnt that listening to people with humility reveals that Maltese and Gozitans share far more than what divides them. He said that beyond negativity and political tribalism, there is a common aspiration for unity, the common good and the desire to leave the country better for future generations.

Borg said Christmas is not only a time of celebration but also one of reflection on the direction Malta should take as a country, stressing the value of the individual, the dignity of the family and the responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind.

He said he believes that politics should not revolve around who wins or loses, or around political colours, but around “one Malta” that is home to everyone. He also mentioned those who may feel forgotten or marginalised, saying they too are an integral part of the nation.

In his message, Borg pledged to continue building a style of leadership based on respect, be it for everyone, in the language used, the political debate undertaken and the decisions taken. He invited the public to help foster a culture in which people can continue working together even when they disagree.

“A small country like ours cannot afford division,” Borg said, adding that Malta instead needs unity and a clear sense of direction.

The Opposition leader said he believes politics should be about solutions, functioning services and a quality of life that is felt rather than merely spoken about. More importantly, he said, politics must rebuild trust, which begins when everyone feels they have a place at the same table.

Borg also reflected on the quieter meaning of Christmas, saying true light is often found in small gestures — words of encouragement, visits to those who are alone, helping hands and open hearts towards those who may not always be seen.

He concluded by wishing the public a Christmas filled with peace and hope, extending his greetings to families and loved ones across Malta and Gozo.