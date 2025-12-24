Malita Investments says it has found funding needed for Luqa social housing project

Malita Investments announced that it has secured a potential loan that will allow it to finance its suspended social housing project in Luqa.

The company and its financial woes have recently been in the spotlight, especially after its former chair, Marlene Mizzi accused Housing Minister Roderick Galdes of trying to interfere in company affairs.

She also accused Galdes of “hobnobbing with contractors” during her time at the company’s helm.

This was followed by the resignations of Malita’s executive chair and company secretary a few days later.

On Wednesday, Malita said that it “has secured an indicative term sheet for financing,” and that it was going to undergo “a restructuring plan to ensure the financial sustainability,” of the Luqa project.

“The Company remains otherwise solvent with a strong capital and asset base.”

Last November, MaltaToday reported that the company, which is mostly owned by government, is facing serious liquidity problems that forced it to suspend works on a large social housing project in Luqa, as contractors were left without pay.

The problems appear to have started when the company took a strategic decision back in 2017 to involve itself in the development of social housing through a contractual agreement with the Housing Authority.

By 2022, the €58 million in finance that Malita had secured for the housing project from the European Investment Bank had already been burnt through and the company was facing a massive funding gap of €60 million to complete the project.