Archbishop warns of detachment through social media, AI misinformation

The isolation and detachment brought about by social media took centre stage in the Archbishop’s message ahead of Christmas, as he urged society to reflect on its social media use.

In his Christmas message for 2025, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said that the essence of the season is found in a presence that can be seen and felt, rather than one mediated through screens.

While acknowledging the work of those who use technology to bring the world closer together, he cautioned against the "dangers of weaning ourselves away from each other's presence" by becoming too deeply immersed in a virtual world.

Scicluna noted that the physical presence of affection and love is a precious human value that no digital platform can replace. He pointed toward a growing trend of families and individuals appearing detached from one another because they are constantly on their smartphones.

He also spoke of the perceived anonymity of social media which frequently leads to the use of harsh words, whereas face-to-face contact in person often encourages a more charitable dialogue.

Archbishop Scicluna recognised the essential role technology plays for those who are physically separated. He specifically mentioned emigrants, those in hospital, and people in prison for whom social media remains a link to their loved ones.

Looking toward the future, the Archbishop expressed concern regarding the emergence of AI and the potential for mass misinformation.

He warned that in an era where what is seen or heard may be false, society must remain devoted to seeking the truth to avoid falling into a "terrible slavery" of deception.

As a practical gesture for the holiday period, Scicluna encouraged Malta to give the gift of its time and presence to others. He suggested that people should periodically release themselves from the demands of digital messages and invitations to seek moments of silent reflection.