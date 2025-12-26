Law enforcement officers collect and distribute food to those in need

Members of Malta’s law enforcement agencies have once again come together to collect and distribute food to vulnerable groups, as part of a solidarity initiative that has now reached its sixth year.

The initiative saw workers from the disciplined forces gather food supplies and deliver them to a number of residential homes and support centres around Malta. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri joined officers during the distribution.

Organised through collaboration between various entities within the Home Affairs Ministry, the initiative aims to support those most in need while promoting values of solidarity, generosity and social responsibility.

Among the beneficiaries were children’s homes, centres assisting victims of domestic violence such as Dar Milja, Dar Sagra Familja, the Sisters at Dar San Ġużepp in Żabbar and the Ursuline Sisters in Pieta. Assistance was also provided to the Peace Lab in Ħal Far, run by Fr Dionisju Mintoff.

Camilleri praised the initiative and thanked all those involved, saying it goes beyond the everyday duties of the law enforcement forces. He described it as a clear demonstration of the compassion and sense of solidarity shown by the men and women serving in the disciplined forces, not only in safeguarding the country’s security but also in protecting the dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable people.

The minister added that such gestures underline the role of the forces as an integral part of the community, embracing the human values on which Maltese society is built.

The ministry also expressed its appreciation to everyone who contributed to the food collection, as well as to the administrators of the residential homes for their ongoing work, stressing the importance of ensuring that similar initiatives continue to be held year after year.