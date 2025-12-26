WATCH | L-Istrina collects €1 million in 2.5 hours in aid of Community Chest Fund

L-Istrina, Malta’s largest annual charity event, gets under way at noon today, marking the 30th edition of the popular Boxing Day telethon in aid of the Community Chest Fund.

The 12-hour live broadcast will run until midnight from the Kirkop Sports Complex and will be aired simultaneously on several major television stations, including TVM, NET, ONE, F Living, Xejk TV and UTV Malta. The event has become a longstanding Boxing Day tradition for many Maltese households since it was first held in 1995.

This year’s telethon will be officially opened by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, alongside Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Alex Borg and Archbishop Charles Scicluna. As in previous editions, the programme will feature live performances, entertainment segments and appearances by public figures.

Funds raised during L-Istrina go towards supporting patients and families dealing with serious and often life-threatening medical conditions, including cancer, and covering the cost of treatment abroad when necessary. Last year’s edition raised €5.2 million, while a record €7 million was collected in 2018.

Ahead of today’s fundraiser, organisers have highlighted several cases supported by the Community Chest Fund. These include 13-year-old Thiago, who regularly travels to the United Kingdom for treatment for a rare condition affecting his eyesight, and 16-year-old Yasmeen, who spent almost a year in the UK recovering from surgery for a brain tumour before returning to Malta to continue her studies at MCAST.

Several band clubs from across the country are expected to take part in the event, contributing to the festive atmosphere. Hairdressers will also once again be present at the Kirkop Sports Complex, cutting and collecting hair to create wigs for patients who have lost their hair due to medical treatment.

Donations can be made throughout the broadcast.