Labour Party pays tribute to Karin Grech on 48th anniversary of her death

The Labour Party has paid tribute to the memory of Karin Grech as this year marks the 48th anniversary of her killing.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, accompanied by the Labour Party administration and a number of Labour MPs, laid flowers on her grave in San Ġwann.

Karin Grech was 15 when she opened a parcel addressed to her father Edwin Grech while at the family home. The parcel, wrapped in Christmas paper, was a bomb that exploded, killing Karin and injuring her brother.​

At the time, Edwin Grech, who was a doctor based in the UK, was roped in by the Labour government to head the State hospital's gynaecology department after Maltese doctors went on strike, following a protracted dispute with the government.

The parcel bomb is believed to have been retribution for Grech's strike-breaking action.

“The memory of Karin Grech remains relevant today, because in countries close to us we are seeing so many atrocities that remind us of the meaning of peace,” Abela said.

He stressed that Grech’s parents paid the highest price because of their beliefs, losing their daughter in the prime of her life because her father, Professor Edwin Grech, continued to care for his patients.

Abela said that the horrible episodes that happened in our country in the past must be remembered so that we can better appreciate peace and national unity.

He explained that we can never stop emphasising the importance of peace, with a hardworking people who want to recognise the foundation of those who came before us and whose work allows us to enjoy the prosperity that the country currently has.