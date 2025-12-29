Smokers caught outside of designated zones in Golden Bay, Ramla l-Ħamra face €150 fines

Those caught smoking outside of designated smoking areas in Golden Bay and Ramla l-Ħamra will face a €150 fine as of next Thursday.

The measure, announced last September, aims to create a cleaner and healthier coastal environment. Clear signage will be installed at the entrances of both beaches, and the permitted smoking zones will be explicitly marked.

In a statement, the Environment Ministry and Health Ministry reminded that authorities are taking a zero-tolerance approach to the new regulations. Anyone caught smoking outside of the designated zones will face an immediate fine of €150, as no warnings will be issued.

Enforcement will be carried out by the police, LESA officers, officials from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), and the Environmental Health Directorate (EHD).

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said that the pilot project was inspired by discussions with children and targets the persistent issue of cigarette butts, which can take years to decompose and cause significant harm to marine life.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela further explained that the ban is designed to safeguard the lives and health of both Maltese and Gozitan citizens while preserving the country's natural heritage.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca added that these zones are crucial for reducing the plastic pollution that currently threatens coastal environments.