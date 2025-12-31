Arnold Cassola new year message: ‘Momentum committed to brighter, fairer future for Malta

The new year will see Momentum committed to ensure a “brighter, fairer” future for Malta built “on bold reforms”, Chairperson Arnold Cassola said.

In a message ahead of the start of 2026, Cassola and Momentum General Secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin said the time has come for Malta to embrace a real political alternative.

“The party is prepared to tackle the systemic challenges facing Malta, from the ‘wasted vote’ psychology to the institutional opacity that has plagued the nation,” they said.

Momentum will work towards a “new era of transparency”, Cassola added, calling for the abolishment of ministerial veto on information. “We want to transform the Freedom of Information Act into the revolutionary Open Malta act.”

Cassola said the Maltese people deserve “true meritocracy”, proposing that all major key appointments be made through a two-thirds parliamentary majority. “This ensures that the most competent and dedicated individuals, not those with connections, lead our nation’s vital institutions,” he said.

Cassola also called for protection of Malta’s built and natural heritage, mentioning Manoel Island, Fort Tigne’, Fort Chambray and Comino as examples.

The Momentum leader also emphasised fairness for all, proposing a higher minimum wage to ensure a decent living.

Mark Camilleri Gambin said the main challenge in 2026 was reaching out to a third of Malta’s electorate who feel “politically orphaned” by the major parties.

“That is a substantial constituency and more than enough to change everything, if only we found the courage to act on our convictions rather than our fears. A vote for what you actually believe in can never be a wasted vote,” Camilleri Gambin said, encouraging people to engage with its growing movement.

“2026 presents an exciting opportunity for Momentum to guide Malta toward a prosperous and responsible future. We are bringing about a historic change to our political landscape with fresh energy, hope, and integrity,” Camilleri Gambin concluded.