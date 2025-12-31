WATCH | Alex Borg addresses those 'who lost faith in politics' in New Year's message

Opposition leader Alex Borg has promised to “be there for those who lost faith in politics” in his message ahead of the new year.

Borg said Malta stands at a crossroads, with many people experiencing daily pressures linked to the rising cost of living, housing affordability and wages that are struggling to keep pace with the realities of life.

“We need a politics that seizes the moment,” Borg said, adding that he wants to work for a style of politics that speaks less and listens more.

Borg said the PN will present further proposals aimed at addressing the challenges faced by many, while also pushing for reforms intended to improve wages through higher productivity.

The PN leader stressed the need for change not only in policies but also in how politics is conducted. He said this includes engaging young people who feel increasingly disconnected from politics.

"I want to hear those who think that change is impossible," he said.

Borg claimed that he remains committed to supporting those who have lost faith in politics and, as a result, hope for Malta and Gozo. “This is our moment,” Borg said, expressing hope that the New Year would bring the country closer to becoming “fairer, stronger and more compassionate.”

Borg concluded by extending his New Year wishes to the Maltese and Gozitan people.