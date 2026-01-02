Home affairs ministry launches community support officers to boost local policing

The Home Affairs Ministry has launched a new policing service aimed at strengthening the presence of law enforcement within local communities, with the introduction of Police Patrolling Community Support Officers (PPCSOs) for the first time.

The initiative is intended to support a model of policing that is closer to residents and more visible at locality level. The PPCSOs will work alongside the Malta Police Force and in collaboration with local councils, schools, voluntary organisations and other community entities.

According to the ministry, the officers’ primary role will be to carry out continuous patrols within communities, address day-to-day concerns, intervene early in cases of antisocial behaviour, provide safety advice and help strengthen trust between citizens and the police.

The role was first proposed in the Budget and required legislative amendments before the first call for applications was issued. Following this process, 34 PPCSOs have now been recruited and are already in service. The ministry said the initiative is fully aligned with the Police Force’s Corporate Strategy and with government investment priorities announced in the Budget, particularly in human resources, training and crime prevention.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the new officers form a central part of the government’s vision for a more community-oriented police service. He described the PPCSOs as officials who listen, understand and act before problems escalate, adding that the investment would help build safer, more cohesive communities, contribute to keeping crime rates low and strengthen public trust in institutions.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the introduction of PPCSOs was not an isolated measure but part of a broader strategy focused on “Safer Communities – Smarter Policing”, tailored to the needs of different localities. He noted that there are currently 170 officers assigned to community policing teams, including the 34 Patrol and Community Support Officers, and said the force remains committed to keeping Malta among the safest countries in the world.

The ministry concluded by thanking the newly appointed officers for their commitment and dedication, wishing them success in their work at the heart of Maltese and Gozitan communities.