Four years on, sister of Paulina Dembska renews plea for justice

Four years after the killing of Polish national Paulina Dembska, her sister has renewed calls for justice, expressing anguish that no one has yet been held accountable for the femicide that shocked Malta in January 2022.

In a Facebook post marking the anniversary of Dembska’s death, her sister said the pain of losing her “is just as hard as that first moment,” adding that she hoped her sister had finally found peace. At the same time, she voiced frustration and anger that, four years on, the person responsible for the killing has not been convicted.

“I can’t stop thinking about how the person responsible for your death has yet to be held accountable… and it’s been four years,” she wrote, ending the post with a plea: “Malta, wake up!!!”

Paulina Dembska, a 29-year-old woman, was murdered and raped on 2 January 2022. Her death sparked widespread outrage and renewed debate about violence against women, ultimately leading to amendments to the Criminal Code introducing harsher penalties when a killing is deemed a femicide.

The accused, Abner Aquilina, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and previously proclaimed himself as “the antichrist” in court. Court-appointed experts concluded that he was insane at the time of the attack. The case has been marked by lengthy proceedings, which Dembska’s family have said prolonged their grief and prevented them from properly mourning her loss.

Aquilina was last back in court in June 2025, when he was arraigned on fresh charges after allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate in the eye with a pen while in custody.

In 2024, a red bench was inaugurated near the site of her killing and dedicated to Malta’s femicide victims.

Dembska’s sister said that while nothing could bring her back, accountability could help prevent similar tragedies and offer others a chance at safety.