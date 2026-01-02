PN slams government's failure to act after partial house collapse in Birgu

The Nationalist Party has blasted government’s failure to heed warnings after the collapse of a dilapidated housing building in Birgu at the end of 2025.

The building collapsed a few days ago, though no injuries were reported. The criticism follows a report by NET News, which published emails and messages showing that warnings about the state of the building had been repeatedly sent to the authorities.

According to the report, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes had been alerted to the building’s condition as far back as July 2023 through emails and photos sent by the Birgu mayor.

It was also reported that Galdes had visited the site some four years ago and said at the time that the building would be restored and used for social housing. No restoration work was carried out.

According to the PN, despite warnings that the building was condemned and at risk of collapse, the only action taken was the installation of scaffolding around the site to protect passers-by from falling debris.

The PN also criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela, saying he had failed to intervene despite repeated calls for action from the Birgu mayor and the local council.

The statement was signed by the PN's spokesperson for social housing, Ivan Bartolo.