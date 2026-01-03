MEP Thomas Bajada calls for urgent action against AI-generated sexual abuse

Maltese MEP Thomas Bajada has called for urgent action against the rising trend of non-consensual AI-generated sexual content, warning that current safeguards are failing to protect individuals and minors online.

“Technology should empower communities, not dehumanise them,” Bajada said on Saturday, “The rise of non-consensual AI-generated sexual content harms individuals, puts minors at risk, erodes trust in online spaces, and demands urgent safeguards. Innovation should not come at the cost of community wellbeing.”

The MEP’s concerns centre on the recent surge of users prompting AI tools, particularly through platforms like Grok, to digitally manipulate photographs without consent. The practice involves creating sexualised images of real people, with some cases involving minors depicted in minimal clothing.

Bajada described the trend as “deeply disturbing” and emphasised that it extends far beyond questions of free speech. “It is about the right to exist online without being violated, objectified, or exploited and about the impact such abuse has on individual wellbeing and community wellbeing,” he explained.

The MEP stressed that his call for regulation does not target lawful and consensual adult content or restrict legitimate speech. Instead, he focused on preventing the non-consensual sexual manipulation of real people, arguing that conduct unacceptable offline must not be tolerated in digital spaces.

“We cannot tolerate technology being complicit in dehumanisation,” Bajada warned. “We must protect fundamental rights, human dignity, and wellbeing, regulate the misuse of AI, and ensure innovation never comes at the cost of safety, consent, or community wellbeing.”

In his statement, Bajada directly addressed tech leaders Elon Musk and Nikita Bier, urging them to take immediate action. He also called on his colleagues in relevant European Parliament committees to act in establishing safeguards and leading global standards for responsible AI that prioritise wellbeing at their core.