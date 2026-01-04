Looking forward 2026 | Robert and Alex: From gym vids, to beef and loose ends

The start of the year is marked by post-holiday blues, temporary gym memberships, and a sense of dread for many common folks.

But two people are heading into the new year with different missions even though they share a common goal.

For Robert Abela and Alex Borg, 2026 will prove crucial. Bar any surprises, 2026 will be the run up to the next general election for which we can expect the political heat to start notching up.

Abela and Borg will want to strike up conversations with different audiences and it’s only a matter of time before the two former body builders release some version of a gym vlog to appeal to younger people. And we have little doubt that their respective partners will also feature constantly in choreographed videos on social media to widen the attention net.

But apart from having a common goal of appealing to the widest possible audience, at times with cringe-worthy social media videos, Borg and Abela have very different missions for 2026.

Borg’s search for beef

Still riding the wave of enthusiasm following his election as PN leader in 2025, Alex Borg enters the new year still in his honeymoon period. It won’t last very much longer though.

It will be in Borg’s best interest to keep the momentum generated by his election going all the way to 2027. It won’t be an easy task but this can be done if he capitalises on the source of the momentum.

Borg managed to generate hype within the Dar Ċentrali in 2025 because he is a new young face. He seems to be a far cry from his predecessor Bernard Grech, who was more prone to gaffes that stuck with him.

If Borg’s brand is that of change, then he would do well to make changes in the PN. Most notably, Borg needs a new wave of candidates for the next general election, especially candidates that can replace MPs who have proven time and again to be liabilities rather than assets to the party.

The most crucial change for the PN in 2026 is the need to show more beef and it is up to Borg to lead the way.

It will not be enough for the party to come up with nice-sounding ideas but which lack coherence. Borg must show that his party is a government-in-waiting.

In what will prove a difficult task, the PN leader will undoubtedly perform a balancing act in 2026 as he looks to bring back the party figures of old while still appealing to an electorate that has largely been disinterested in the party for many years.

The awkwardness of this task was clearly evident in the last few weeks of 2025, as Borg welcomed back Edwin Vassallo, whose flirtations with conspiracy theories and religious conservativism may irk middle-of-the-road voters the PN needs to win the next general election.

Abela’s loose ends

MaltaToday’s end-of-year edition christened 2025 as the year of unfinished business, and this was especially true for Robert Abela.

Tying up loose ends will be one of Abela’s priorities in the new year, with two proving particularly challenging due to their contrasting nature. The first loose end he must tie up is his sudden belief that Malta needs more open spaces.

One of Abela’s most respectable U-turns in 2025, the return of Manoel Island and other spaces to the public, will be his battle cry in 2026. His new year message was symbolically filmed on Manoel Island, and to the list that includes White Rocks and Fort Campbell, Abela also added Fort Tigne. In 2026, Abela will want to present himself as someone who cares about open spaces.

But the other loose end comes in the form of two behemoth draft bills he tried to sneak past the public in the middle of last summer. Indeed, Bill 143 and Bill 144, which were dubbed as “a developer’s wish list” generated a lot of public anger and protest that forced the government to stop in its tracks.

In 2026, Abela must conclude the planning reform saga by somehow satisfying both developers whose hopes were raised and environmentalists who feel betrayed by his antics on the issue. And yet, Abela may also choose to leave the planning bills on hold until after the general election.

Like his opponent, the prime minister will use the next 12 months to double down on his brand, presenting himself as a battle-proven leader with experience that Borg doesn’t have.

Abela has already begun framing the age difference between himself and Borg as a difference of experience. But the prime minister is likely to be advised not to appear like a parental figure who knows best, in contrast to Borg’s image as the cool uncle with whom the children get along well.

This is why one can expect 2026 to be the year Abela gives his best performance as ‘Ċikku l-Poplu’.

Expect a healthy dose of gym videos, family photos, day-in-the-life vlogs, and pastizzi at the village bar from Robert Abela in 2026.

The ‘Jason’ problem

One very common problem Borg and Abela have to tackle in 2026 is personified in two controversial figures people love to hate both called Jason.

Jason Azzopardi on one hand and Jason Micallef on the other have become too loud, aggressive, and at times annoying for the respective parties they are associated with.

Although Borg and Abela would like to keep their Jasons on tight leashes, they know the two are somewhat uncontrollable.

In Azzopardi’s case, he no longer forms part of the PN and so Borg’s problem is dealing with the perception Labour likes to peddle that the lawyer represents a faction within the party.

In Micallef’s case, the situation is trickier for Abela because the former is a public official who heads two government entities and also a PL special delegate responsible for the implementation of the manifesto. What Micallef does and says has a more direct impact on Abela and his administration.

Borg and Abela will want to distance themselves from their respective Jasons in 2026 so as not to alienate middle-of-the-road voters. The question is will they, do it? Only they have the answer.

The problems posed by the Jasons are by no means limited to these two individuals. In 2025, we saw Borg and Abela successfully confront controversial figures within their parties. Borg did this quietly when he removed the justice portfolio from Karol Aquilina’s hands, and Abela when he finally severed ties—again—with Russophile and homophobe Neville Gafa after having given him a job as a customer care official at OPM.

Ultimately, these decisions boil down to a choice of narratives: The ‘us and them’ narrative, which emboldens diehard supporters and the moderate embracing narrative required to convince political orphans to vote for them. Expect more of the latter in 2026, unless both leaders want to commit political hara-kiri.