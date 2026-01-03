PN blames minister over Gozo Channel chaos, claims vessels operated at half their capacity

Gozo Channel ships were operating at half their capacity on Friday, causing chaos at Mġarr Harbour, the Nationalist Party said, attributing “mismanagement” to the Gozo minister.

The PN claimed Gozo Channel vessels were operating at almost half their passenger capacity yesterday due to insufficient staff being allocated to shifts. This left thousands of passengers waiting for more than three hours to board vessels crossing from Gozo to Malta, with many stranded in long queues in cold weather conditions.

The situation was exacerbated since the fast ferry suspended its service because of the strong wind conditions. The fast ferry operates with smaller vessels more susceptible to bad weather.

“Instead of insulting people’s intelligence and blaming the weather, the Gozo Minister should answer for his own incompetence, which led to what happened yesterday,” shadow minister for Gozo Chris Said said on Saturday.

Said criticised Camilleri for attempting to justify the chaos at Mġarr Port by blaming adverse weather conditions and the thousands of people crossing the channel at the same time, while ignoring the staffing issues that prevented vessels from operating at maximum passenger capacity. He described this as an insult to the public’s intelligence.

The Opposition noted that strong winds suspending the fast ferry service or forcing Gozo Channel vessels to sail via the longer route behind Comino was not unprecedented.

“Due to the minister’s incompetence and the mismanagement he has created in the running of Gozo Channel, vessels were not operating at full passenger capacity because an insufficient number of seafarers had been allocated, contrary to established practice,” the Opposition spokesperson said.

Said thanked Gozo Channel employees, police and Transport Malta officials for their efforts in managing the chaotic situation and expressed solidarity with passengers who were affected by long delays.

The PN pledged that once elected to government, it would invest in a new and modern fleet of vessels for Gozo Channel.