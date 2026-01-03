Gozo Ministry dismisses PN claims over ferry delays, cites record tourism success

The Gozo Ministry has rejected Opposition claims of mismanagement following Friday's ferry delays, saying record tourist numbers and adverse weather conditions disrupted operations at Mġarr Harbour.

The ministry described the Nationalist Party's allegations as “unfounded and political,” accusing the Opposition of attempting to undermine the serious work being done by the government to ensure Gozo continues to grow economically and socially.

The ministry said weather conditions meant the fast ferry service had to be suspended and changes were made to the vessel routes, which had to go around Comino, factors that affect any maritime operation.

They said that despite this, the Gozo Channel, together with the police and Transport Malta, worked continuously to ensure the situation was controlled as efficiently as possible.

The ministry said Gozo was attracting record numbers of Maltese visitors and tourists, adding that Gozo Channel ferry trips have increased consistently in recent months, with four vessels meeting demand over the past few years.

The fast ferry service carried a record 1.2 million passengers in 2025. This was possible because the government agreed to more frequent timetables with operators to meet strong demand, a move the ministry said did not occur under Nationalist administrations.

The ministry claimed it was ironic that the PN now pretended to worry about Gozo, stating that for many years it treated the island “as a backwater, with no vision, strong seasonality and an economy that died once summer passed.”