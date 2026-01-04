Former European Commissioner, Labour MP say US actions in Venezuela are unacceptable

Edward Zammit Lewis is the first Labour MP to break silence on the US capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will “run the country” after its president was taken to New York to be indicted alongside his wife.

Trump also announced that the US will start to sell Venezuelan oil to other countries.

On Sunday, Zammit Lewis minced no words, calling the US intervention “an affront on the international legal order, rule of law, the legitimate and moral authority of the UN, the general principles of sovereignty and equality of States.”