Former European Commissioner, Labour MP say US actions in Venezuela are unacceptable
PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis stated that Trump’s actions create a dangerous precedent for sovereign but defenceless states like Malta, while former European Commissioner Helena Dalli likened the US actions to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Edward Zammit Lewis is the first Labour MP to break silence on the US capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will “run the country” after its president was taken to New York to be indicted alongside his wife.
Trump also announced that the US will start to sell Venezuelan oil to other countries.
On Sunday, Zammit Lewis minced no words, calling the US intervention “an affront on the international legal order, rule of law, the legitimate and moral authority of the UN, the general principles of sovereignty and equality of States.”
Zammit Lewis, who chairs parliament’s Foreign and European Affairs Committee, stated that Trump’s actions create a dangerous precedent for sovereign, but defenceless states like Malta.
“The coming hours will be critical for a peaceful, stable and democratic outcome for the people of Venezuela and for their self-determination, surely not to be dictated by external factors.”
Similarly, Malta's former European Commissioner, Helena Dalli shared a similar disgust at the US actions.
Dalli likened the situation in Venezuela with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that both cases show that the world is refusing to draw lessons from history.
"A people's oppression can never be justified, but what we are now seeing in Venezuela and what we've been seeing in Ukraine has crossed all red lines."