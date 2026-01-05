Professor calls for ban on charity collection boxes and end to ‘dehumanising’ fundraising

University professor and former faculty dean Andrew Azzopardi has called for a national rethink of how charities are funded in Malta, arguing that including televised appeals, public begging and charity collection boxes are dehumanising and should be phased out, with some made illegal.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Azzopardi urged the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector and the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations to convene a public debate leading to a national convention on charity fundraising, warning that Malta has avoided the issue for too long.

Azzopardi criticised the growing reliance on telethons and emotional appeals, where people are encouraged to publicly disclose traumatic personal experiences to secure support. While acknowledging that organisations such as Puttinu Cares, Dar tal-Providenza, Caritas and others perform indispensable work, he said the fundraising model they are often forced to rely on “institutionalises a charity model that depends on public exposure, emotional leverage and recycled personal trauma” .

He argued that asking people to “perform their suffering” in exchange for help reflects a failure of social policy rather than genuine solidarity, particularly in a country that regularly celebrates strong economic growth and record public spending.

Malta, he noted, spends around €2.6 billion annually on social services and benefits, raising serious questions about why individuals still need to beg publicly on television, in the streets or through donation boxes to access essential support.

Among his 13 recommendations, Azzopardi called for charity collection boxes to be made illegal, describing them as “inappropriate and dehumanising”. He also took aim at the increasing trend of people appearing on national television to solicit donations, saying such spectacles shift responsibility away from the State and place an emotional burden on those already in vulnerable situations .

The professor stressed that NGOs themselves are not to blame, arguing that many are trapped in an outdated system where survival depends on mass fundraising events. Instead, he urged authorities to support a transition to dignity-first, rights-based funding mechanisms that do not rely on public exposure.

Azzopardi proposed a range of alternative models used internationally, including automatic micro-donations, payroll giving, participatory public funds, social impact bonds, strengthened crowdfunding platforms and social enterprises. He also called on the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development and Parliament’s Social Affairs Committee to place the issue on their agendas as a matter of urgency .

“If Malta is truly affluent, then no one should need to parade their hardship to survive,” Azzopardi said, calling for what he described as a “national reset” in how solidarity, dignity and social responsibility are understood and practised.