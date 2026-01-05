Gozo Channel announces new timetable as MV Gaudos heads for maintenance
The company said that the vessel will be heading for maintenance, as the remaining two ferries will be operating under a new schedule for the time being
Gozo Channel has informed commuters that the MV Gaudos will be out of service from Wednesday 7 January until 4 February.
The new time-table can be found on Gozo Channel’s website and social media page.
“Gozo Channel apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the MV Gaudos dry-dock. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable ferry services between the two islands.”