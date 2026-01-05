menu

Gozo Channel announces new timetable as MV Gaudos heads for maintenance

The company said that the vessel will be heading for maintenance, as the remaining two ferries will be operating under a new schedule for the time being

matthew_farrugia
5 January 2026, 2:43pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The new time-table can be found below, and on Gozo Channel’s website and social media page
The new time-table can be found below, and on Gozo Channel’s website and social media page

Gozo Channel has informed commuters that the MV Gaudos will be out of service from Wednesday 7 January until 4 February.

The company said that the vessel will be heading for maintenance, as the remaining two ferries will be operating under a new schedule for the time being.

The new time-table can be found on Gozo Channel’s website and social media page.

“Gozo Channel apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the MV Gaudos dry-dock. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable ferry services between the two islands.”

Gozo Channel provided an updated time-table that will be in effect until 4 February
Gozo Channel provided an updated time-table that will be in effect until 4 February

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.