Gozo Channel announces new timetable as MV Gaudos heads for maintenance

Gozo Channel has informed commuters that the MV Gaudos will be out of service from Wednesday 7 January until 4 February.

The company said that the vessel will be heading for maintenance, as the remaining two ferries will be operating under a new schedule for the time being.

The new time-table can be found on Gozo Channel’s website and social media page.

“Gozo Channel apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the MV Gaudos dry-dock. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable ferry services between the two islands.”