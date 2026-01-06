Gozo records surge in passenger numbers over Christmas period

Gozo recorded a new high in passenger numbers during the Christmas period, with 301,041 travellers crossing between Malta and Gozo via the Gozo Channel and the Fast Ferry between 22 December and 4 January, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has revealed.

"The numbers themselves are already confirmation of the work we are carrying out and continue to fill us with more determination and enthusiasm to continue working and implementing the strategy we have for Gozo to become the island of every season," Camilleri said.

The record figures came at a cost after operational difficulties last Friday, when Gozo Channel ships operated at reduced passenger capacity, causing lengthy delays at Mġarr Harbour.

The Nationalist Party criticised the minister for “mismanagement”, claiming vessels ran at almost half capacity due to insufficient staff allocation, leaving thousands of passengers waiting over three hours in cold weather. The situation worsened when the Fast Ferry suspended service due to strong winds.

PN Gozo spokesperson Chris Said accused Camilleri of “insulting people’s intelligence” by blaming weather conditions whilst ignoring staffing issues that prevented vessels from operating at maximum capacity. The Opposition thanked Gozo Channel employees, police and Transport Malta officials for managing the chaotic situation.

Despite the disruption, the festive period saw Gozo Channel carry 258,710 passengers, representing a 6.7% increase on the previous year. Gozo Highspeed, which operates the Fast Ferry between Valletta and Mġarr, transported 42,331 passengers, a 29.05% increase over the 2024–2025 period, with 9,529 more travellers.

The combined figures represent a 9.3% increase over last year and a 133% surge compared to the 2012–2013 festive period under a Nationalist administration.

Camilleri said Gozo had become the natural choice for thousands of Maltese and tourists choosing to spend time on the island as the year drew to a close, citing this as a key objective of the Gozo Island of Villages strategy.

The minister also referenced a survey by the Gozo Tourism Association, in which 60% of tourism operators reported better performance than the previous year, whilst 20% maintained similar levels.

Camilleri said the elements that make Gozo distinct from other destinations, such as tranquillity, calm and diverse activities, must remain integral to future plans.

He thanked those who chose Gozo during the festive season and everyone involved in delivering over 165 Christmas-related activities across the island.