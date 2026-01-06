‘Safety First’ policy for venues proposed by Momentum after Swiss ski resort fire

Momentum has proposed a ‘Safety First’ policy, focusing on an immediate implementation of a dedicated national Fire Safety Act for public venues, following the fire breakout at a Swiss ski resort on New Year’s Eve.

“Our young people are full of plans, hopes, and dreams. They deserve spaces where they can enjoy life without hidden dangers,” said Mark Camilleri Gambin, general secretary at Momentum.

The party added that the government must not wait for a local disaster to dictate its standards. Rather, a shift from reactive investigation towards proactive prevention should be exercised.

The proposal put forward includes the rigorous audit of all mass entertainment venues, mandating that audio systems are interlinked with fire alarms to cut music immediately during an emergency, a ban on sparklers or visual fire effects in enclosed venues not specifically engineered for them, and random inspections to regulate the capacity of people inside venues, aiming to prevent stampedes.

A national education program to help young individuals in spotting risks was also proposed to ensure that youths are able to check for exits and safety equipment.

Momentum made reference to local contexts, such as the 2015 Paceville bannister collapse that left tens of youths injured. A court had concluded that the cause of such injuries was due to poor evacuation procedures.

“From the use of indoor pyrotechnics for 'atmosphere' to the uncertainty surrounding construction materials, we are relying on luck rather than logic”, they added. “By raising our standards now, we protect not just lives, but the joy and freedom of our youth.”