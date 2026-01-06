You can now apply to surrender your driving licence for €25,000

The Driving Licence Surrender Scheme was officially launched on Transport Malta’s website on Tuesday morning.

This new national scheme, open on a first-come, first-served basis, will allow youths not older than 30 years old on the date of application to surrender their driving licence for a period of five years and receive €25,000 over those five years, though a grant payment of €5,000 per year.

This five-year national scheme, with a budget of €25 million from 2026 to 2030, aims to decrease "the number of persons holding and using a driving licence and, consequently, the number of vehicles circulating in the Maltese roads".

This incentive is available to all youths aged 30 or under who have resided in Malta for at least 7 years and have held a Category B driving licence for at least 12 months before applying. However, applicants are disqualified if their licence has ever been revoked, is currently suspended, or if they hold a driving licence issued by a non-EU country.

Accepted applicants will receive their initial €5,000 instalment after submitting their driving licence, once the grant is approved. The remaining payments will be distributed at each of the next four anniversaries of this first instalment.

Over these five years, selected applicants will be prohibited from driving any vehicle in Malta or abroad, though this measure aims to reduce traffic congestion in the Maltese islands.

At the end of these five years, applicants must apply for a new driving licence, which requires 15 hours of driving lessons at a licensed motor school.

This scheme is not accessible to individuals entitled to a chauffeur, such as political office holders and their spouses or partners. Additionally, it is unavailable to those who require a valid driving licence for their job or to public officials, including diplomats, working in foreign missions like embassies or representations, also extending to their spouses or partners.

Accepted applicants wanting to cancel their licence suspension within five years must pay Transport Malta the remaining grant balance before reinstatement. If requested 13 months after approval, they must pay a €20,000 penalty. After 25 months, it drops to €15,000; at 37 months, to €5,000; and at 49 months, it remains at €5,000.

Such applicants may be exempt from this refund penalty for health, work, or justified reasons as determined by Transport Malta.

Persons caught driving while benefitting from the scheme will face a €5,000 fine, must repay remaining grants proportionally from infringement date until licence suspension ends, and will face legal actions that may extend to their license suspension.

During a press conference last Month, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said this incentive is part of the government's long-term plan to reduce car culture by creating new mobility options for travel.

Applications are accepted until June 30, 2026. More details about this scheme are available on Transport Malta's website or on the application forms.