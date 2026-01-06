Opposition accuses Gozo Minister of hiding the truth behind Gozo Channel disruptions

The Opposition has accused Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri of not being truthful about the chaos that disrupted travel between Malta and Gozo during the festive season, claiming instead that the government's lack of investment, not weather conditions, caused these issues.

PN MPs Chris Said and Toni Bezzina held a press conference at Ċirkewwa Harbour, rejecting the minister’s claim that bad weather caused the delays experienced last week.

“The chaos in recent days for travellers between Malta and Gozo was unrelated to the weather, as Minister Clint Camilleri suggested,” they said.

They argued that increased tourism is normal and should have been expected, and that the chaos on 2 January was due to years of government mismanagement at Gozo Channel.

They said that, in the 13 years they have been in government, the Labour Party only acquired one second-hand vessel, the Nikolaos, which carries 400 passengers and costs about €15,000 per day to operate. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party in government invested €80 million to build three new vessels, each capable of carrying 900 passengers.

The Opposition pointed out that on Friday, ships left the port half-full despite long queues of waiting passengers. They questioned why there weren’t enough workers to keep ships operating at full capacity.

“Clint Camilleri has not explained why, on the second day of the new year, when many were returning from Gozo to Malta, there weren’t enough workers to load all the passengers the ships could carry,” they said.

This led to thousands waiting hours in cold, windy, and rainy weather. With ships operating at only half capacity, about 1,000 people per trip were left behind, causing chaos at the Mġarr and Ċirkewwa terminals.

The minister also blamed the non-operation of the Fast Ferry. However, the opposition dismissed this, noting that the Fast Ferry carries only 300 passengers per trip and would have had little effect on the overall situation.

The shadow ministers also criticised the government’s broken promise to contractor workers at Gozo Channel, who were supposed to get permanent positions but remain empty-handed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Camilleri announced record passenger numbers for the Christmas period, with 301,041 travellers crossing between Malta and Gozo via Gozo Channel and the Fast Ferry from December 22 to January 4.

“The numbers show the progress we are making,” Camilleri stated.

However, the Opposition argued that poor planning and mismanagement undermine efforts by the Gozo Business Chamber, the Gozo Tourism Association, and local businesses aiming to offer tourists a quality experience.

The PN urged the minister to reassure the public that last week’s chaos will not happen again and to keep his promise to contractor workers.

The party proposed its own plan for better connectivity, including investing in a new fleet of four modern vessels, studying the addition of a goods transport vessel, modernising the ports of Mġarr and Ċirkewwa, and improving the road network to enable more efficient traffic management.