Promise of sale agreements saw 7% increase in 2025 according to MDA

Malta registered a 7% increase in promise of sale agreements in 2025 when compared to the previous year.

According to the Malta Development Association (MDA), this increase corresponded to an increase in the value of total promises of sale of €851 million. This means that the value of the total agreements rose by 17%.

“This level of activity clearly shows that Maltese and Gozitan families continue to view property as their preferred investment,” the MDA said.

The MDA continued to claim that the €6 billion value in promise of sale agreements shows confidence in the property sector.

MDA President Michael Stivala welcomed what he described as “the central role the property sector continues to play in the Maltese economy.”

Stivala said that the MDA will push for reforms “that strengthen long-term industry sustainability, support responsible urban development, protect the green environment, reduce unnecessary red tape, and ensure a fair system for buyers, sellers, and investors.”

The MDA did not make a direct reference to which reforms they were referring to, however, last year, government tried to sneakily pass a number of planning reforms that would overhaul the planning sector.

The reforms were the target of widespread anger and have been described as "a developers' wishlist."