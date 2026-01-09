Property prices rise by 5.7% in third quarter of 2025, NSO says

Residential property prices increased by 5.7% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to figures published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) stood at 174.63 during the quarter, reflecting continued growth in the housing market.

Apartment prices also rose, with the Apartments Price Index reaching 174.10, an annual increase of 5.3%. Meanwhile, the Maisonettes Price Index stood at 166.75, showing a higher annual rise of 5.9%.

On a quarterly basis, residential property prices increased by 1.6% when compared to the second quarter of 2025, indicating that prices continued to climb within the year as well.

The NSO data suggests that both annual and short-term trends point to sustained upward pressure on residential property prices across different housing categories.