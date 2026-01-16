Migrant families favour English, heritage languages as Maltese takes back seat

Migrant families in Malta continue to maintain their heritage languages at home, but English dominates daily life, while Maltese remains comparatively limited, a new study shows.

The study, Speaking Home, Speaking Host: Family Language Policies in a Migrant Context by Phyllisienne Gauci and Amy Schembri, surveyed 32 migrant parents with children in state schools. Participants represented diverse nationalities, including Ukraine, China, Albania, and Latvia. Most families had recently arrived in Malta, and all but one child was born abroad.

Findings showed English is predominantly used for media, schoolwork, and written communication, while heritage languages dominate mealtimes and parent–child conversations.

Maltese was the least used language across home activities. When asked whether a child must understand and speak the local language to feel a sense of belonging, 75% of parents agreed. However, only 34% said Maltese should be the primary language, while 63% prioritised English and 47% remained neutral, indicating lower emphasis on early Maltese acquisition.

Parents strongly value heritage languages

41% of parents agreed learning them should be done at home, 28% disagreed, and 31% were neutral. Many highlighted after-school classes as beneficial (59%), and 66% stressed maintaining relationships with relatives to support language development.

One parent explained, “[Children] have to remember where they come from, [their] origin country language and history,” while another added, “If [a] child was not born in the host country, it’s easier to express feelings and emotions in the heritage language… very important for mental health.”

The study provided detailed insights into children’s media and reading habits. English was the preferred language for most activities, including watching television, playing online games, or watching videos online, with heritage languages used mainly for YouTube content.

Maltese was rarely used in media consumption.

According to the authors, “the near absence of Maltese in these activities is noteworthy and raises concerns about the limited exposure children have to the national language outside of school.”

Reading habits followed a similar pattern. Some children engaged in English reading 2–3 times a week or more, while others read English once a week or never. Reading in Maltese was infrequent, with many children never engaging in it, whereas heritage language reading occurred 2–3 times a week or daily in some homes.

Book ownership reflected these trends, with children having significantly fewer books in Maltese compared to English and heritage languages. Tuition outside school showed the same pattern: English lessons were most common, occurring once or two–three times per week, while Maltese and heritage language tuition were rare.

Parents assessed their children’s language competence across speaking, comprehension, reading, and writing. In Maltese, children were predominantly rated as having ‘limited’ skills in all areas. English skills were generally ‘limited’ for reading and writing, ‘average’ for speaking, and ‘good’ for comprehension. Heritage language competence was strongest, with most parents rating their children’s speaking and comprehension as ‘excellent’ and reading and writing as ‘good’.

The study highlights a key concern, that the Maltese language holds a less prominent role in these households. Gauci and Schembri note that “given that the Maltese language serves as a key marker of identity and belonging in the country, addressing its underrepresentation among migrant families is crucial.”

They recommend enhancing the accessibility and appeal of Maltese-language resources, particularly in digital media, and call for schools and local institutions to implement structured programmes that allow migrants to interact with native speakers and access engaging, high-quality materials.

Overall, the research shows migrant families adopt a multilingual approach, balancing heritage languages with English, while Maltese remains underused. Promoting Maltese acquisition alongside heritage and English is essential to supporting integration, cultural identity, and inclusive language education in Malta’s increasingly multilingual society.

The study was published in the Malta Review of Educational Research.