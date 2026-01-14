WATCH | Hands of time: A carpenter navigating through a mass-produced world

In one of the narrow streets of Rabat, overcome by the smell of fresh wood, Joe Borg tal-Arlekkin’s carpentry workshop is one of the few of its kind left on the island. Although now retired at 75-years-old, with his son taking over most of the business, Joe never misses a day of being in his garage to work on a thing or two.

He recalls his first moments with wood in his father’s workshop, where he fell in love with carpentry.

“Give me nothing—but give me wood. You wouldn’t find any money in my pocket; I’d go and spend it on more wood”, he tells me with a smile.

Joe Borg, known as tal-Arlekkin by locals, was born and raised in Rabat, brought up in the same street where his workshop is found. As a senior carpenter with over 60 years of experience, he sits down for this interview inside his workshop, recalling the techniques, memories, and hardships of the craft.

“My father knew I didn’t want to continue with school, even though he was strict about it. But I didn’t care; all I wanted was the wood; my mind was always on his workshop. I spent all my time there, inventing things”, he recounts. “I used to make wooden trucks, and by the age of 12, I was already doing some real work for my father, like building kitchen cupboards.”

Joe’s father died young, and when the workshop he once had was not available anymore, he started using the basement, where his father used to raise rabbits. Since money was tight, he refurbished the space himself.

“I used to work down there, sometimes even outside in the garden; that’s how I started, with almost nothing,” he says.

His work at his current workshop was just a part-time job at first, and it only consisted of one small room at the time, which required him to work on wood sideways just so it could fit.

Up until 10 years ago, Joe was still making use of his old machinery that he had built himself. He explains that at the time he didn’t have money to buy a machine for the basement, so he made his own using a brace he owned, built a wooden table, and tied the brace underneath it, making him able to cut wood.

I share with him that from a young age, I used to pass by his workshop with curiosity and stop to peek inside. With a smile, he tells me that people, even when moving past in their cars, stop and look, especially when he has something finished outside the shop.

“They especially like seeing work like persjani [louvres], because they’re made the old way. They always stop to congratulate me for keeping my craft alive”. But most of the people who stop, take photos, and admire the work are tourists, he says. “The compliments are never-ending”.

Nowadays, many consumers frequently opt for furniture that is mass-produced, often for its affordable price and fast production. These functional pieces require less commitment than custom-made options, making them especially appealing to those who value convenience. We speak about this reality, which for Joe, is a detriment to his craft. He explains how many customers nowadays come to him for repairs on mass-produced furniture, since it often falls short in terms of durability. Sometimes, it is impossible to fix, he concedes.

Joe believes that most modern carpentry work is done not by skilled carpenters, but by machine operators who lack the ability to create anything by hand once the machines stop. “When I look at that kind of quality, it’s not the same as the quality I believe in,” he tells me passionately. “Some people look at price, and others look at standard, the right way.”

He gladly tells me about a time when he was just 17 years old, already working with a woodworks company, which at the time was commissioned the job of crafting the doors and benches of the Courts of Justice in Valletta.

These works made use of the wood referred to as ‘Afrormosia’, a type of wood so strong that the tools used on it would often break or bend at the nail. He confidently tells me that few modern-day carpenters would even know what that material is.

Apart from creating practical furniture and woodwork, Joe tells me he takes great pride in working on various projects, the one closest to his heart being the ‘niċċa’ he crafted for the Naxxar Parish Church.

“They knew I was picky with my work and that I had good hands,” he says humbly. Even his late wife would wonder why he took on the job, since his mind would still be on it long after the workday was over.

“My mind was completely taken over by that project; it was my work from start to finish. It gave me a headache at times, but the harder the piece of work is, and the more effort it takes, the keener I am to take it on”, he admits.

The same passion was given at the Rabat parish church, where he worked on three antiporti, all done completely by hand. “Whenever I visit the church, I find myself stopping to look at them and admire the detail, because the craftsmanship is beautiful. They’re just antiporti, but the finesse they have, few people today can produce by hand,” he tells me with a sense of pride.

Joe acknowledges that he can’t produce that kind of work anymore. “My hands shake, and I don’t have the patience I once had,” he says. But Joe is grateful that his son is drawn to his work, as he was with his father’s. For him, it’s a reassurance that his craft won’t be lost just yet.

“He’s just like me, the harder the work, the more he throws himself into it, heart and soul,” Joe tells me with a look that has etched in it a lifetime of passion for wood and carpentry.