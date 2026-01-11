Ministers will publish assets with PN in government, Alex Borg vows

Opposition leader Alex Borg has pledged that a Nationalist government would ensure all ministers publish their assets, in stark contrast to the current administration's decision to abolish the requirement.

"The difference between the Nationalist Party today in Opposition as an alternative government and the Labour Party in government is that the PN’s entire parliamentary group declare their assets every year," Borg said during an interview with NET TV journalist Francesco Catania on Sunday.

The Opposition leader's comments come after the Standards Commissioner criticised the government and Prime Minister Robert Abela for ministers’ failure to publish their 2023 and 2024 asset declarations.

Borg highlighted his own transparency record, noting he declared all expenses during the leadership campaign and submitted all the Nationalist Party's accounts. He contrasted this with Abela, who, six years after becoming party leader, still has not published his leadership campaign expenses.

He also criticised Housing Minister Roderick Galdes over ownership of a penthouse he bought at below market price, questioning his source of wealth.

"This week itself, the prime minister absolved himself and his ministers from declaring what they have and the income they have," Borg said, describing it as another blow to good governance.

Reflecting on his first 100 days as party leader, Borg said all promises made during the summer leadership campaign have been fulfilled, including appointing a chief executive and submitting the party accounts.

"In these first few months as leader, we managed to rekindle enthusiasm and momentum amongst the Maltese and Gozitan people," Borg stated.

On housing, Borg cited a recent KPMG survey showing the average apartment price exceeds €400,000, with penthouses over half a million euros.

He outlined the PN’s proposals including an equity sharing model where government becomes a shareholder, allowing buyers to gradually purchase the government's shareholding, and a rent-to-own scheme where monthly payments count towards ownership.

Borg also suggested incentivising young people to purchase vacant properties in village centres.

The Opposition leader criticised the government's handling of Gozo ferry services, noting that whilst a Nationalist government invested in three new vessels, the Labour administration in 13 years only hired the second-hand MV Nikolaos.

Borg described the MV Nikolaos as inaccessible for elderly people, persons with disability and families with children. "In the year 2026, why should we be in this situation when we say we want to be the most excellent country in Europe?" he asked.

He highlighted a report by MEP Peter Agius showing available European funds that could be used for new vessels, urging the government to act on it.

Borg also called for investment in ports and raised concerns about the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base in Gozo, with premises beneath the road.

Looking ahead, Borg announced plans for a national convention in February to build the party's vision for the country's future.

The convention will be open to everyone regardless of political affiliation.

"Whether you're a Nationalist, whether you're Labour, whether you have no political opinion, you can be part of this national convention," Borg explained.

He said the convention would address all issues from over-population to minor concerns, with output combined with policy work to formulate the party's vision.

Borg acknowledged some positive aspects of the Labour government's COVID-19 response but criticised its economic vision dependent on importing third country nationals without investing in infrastructure.

He cited traffic congestion and hospital waiting times as examples, noting one person waited over 12 hours for a room at Mater Dei emergency department.

Borg emphasised the party must prepare to win the general election, not just reduce the gap. "Elections are won partly by contact with people, but it's also won by showing that we truly are a safe pair of hands, capable of leading this country in the right direction," he stated.