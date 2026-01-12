PN says public will pay more after Ta’ Qali gravel project fails, slams attacks on journalists

The Nationalist Party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of presiding over a failed and costly project at Ta’ Qali, saying the public will now have to pay even more to restore grass to a picnic area that was controversially covered with gravel.

In a statement, the PN said Abela had admitted in a recent interview that grass would not be growing again in the coming months, and that further public funds would be spent after the government appointed a “grass expert” to address the problem. The project has already cost taxpayers €300,000.

The party said the prime minister’s admission contradicted earlier assurances by his special delegate and Ta’ Qali National Park chairman Jason Micallef, who had insisted the grass would grow back after the first rainfall.

Abela did not say how much more public money would be spent on expert advice, the PN said, nor did he address concerns that the gravel works were awarded through a direct order to a contractor close to the prime minister, without a public tender, environmental impact studies or the necessary permits.

The PN also pointed to renewed attacks by Micallef on journalists following the prime minister’s comments, including criticism of Times of Malta and its editor, as well as fresh remarks aimed at podcaster Trudy Kerr. It recalled that previous attacks by Micallef on journalists had drawn condemnation from the Institute of Maltese Journalists, which described them as attempts at intimidation.

According to the PN, the episode is also exposing divisions within the Labour Party, with Micallef posting remarks seen as critical of party figures after Abela distanced himself from earlier claims about the project’s success.

The opposition said Abela failed to apologise for or condemn the attacks on journalists, arguing that this amounted to an endorsement of a culture of hostility towards media scrutiny.

The Ta’ Qali project has been the subject of public criticism since a green area used by families was covered in gravel to host large-scale events. A senior minister had previously acknowledged that the project could end up costing around €300,000, saying that if the grass did not grow, the government would “try something else”.

The PN said the latest developments showed poor planning, lack of accountability and disregard for public funds, adding that residents were now being asked to foot the bill for what it described as a “fiasco”.