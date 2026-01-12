Gaps on supermarket shelves believed to be result of weather disruptions

Shoppers across Malta have reported empty or sparsely stocked supermarket shelves, believed to be a result of several days of bad weather disrupting cargo deliveries to the island.

Images shared on social media by Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, the farmers’ association, showed gaps in supermarket shelves, particularly in sections usually stocked with fresh produce. The group said the situation highlights how quickly supply chains can be affected when transport links are interrupted.

Over the weekend and into Monday, shoppers reported shortages at LIDL and Eurospin, where much of the fresh fruit, vegetables and some meat products were unavailable. By Sunday morning, some stores were reportedly out of most fresh produce, as well as beef, pork and poultry.

Both supermarket chains are known to import a large portion of their stock from Sicily on a daily basis. While no official confirmation was given, the shortages are believed to be linked to delays or disruptions in ferry services between Malta and Sicily caused by strong winds and rough seas over the past few days.

Malta has been hit by persistent rain and gusty conditions, which can force shipping operators to delay or cancel crossings for safety reasons.