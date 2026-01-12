WATCH | Ian Borg defends Malta’s cautious approach on Trump’s Greenland rhetoric

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg has defended the government’s cautious approach on statements by US President Donald Trump over taking over Greenland.

He questioned whether Malta should be presumptuous enough to issue an early standalone statement on an issue that primarily concerns NATO countries, particularly given Malta’s policy of military neutrality.

“To what extent should Malta be the first to issue a statement when Malta chooses to stay out of NATO, and when the issue concerns NATO countries?” Borg asked, adding that not even the NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte has taken a formal position on the matter.

Borg said that while he may have personal views on the situation, he would not express them in his capacity as foreign minister.

“If I were a former minister, I would tell you what I personally think on the situation,” he said. “But I am the minister, and I choose to be responsible.”

Making comparisons with other international issues, Borg cited Malta’s stance on Venezuela, noting that Malta was among 26 countries that issued a joint position on the crisis and remains a signatory to that declaration.

He rejected the suggestion that Malta merely waits for Brussels to act before following suit.

“Malta does not wait for the EU to issue a statement and then make it its own,” Borg said. “Malta contributes as one of the 27 member states for the EU to issue its position.”

Addressing claims that the EU has yet to issue a recent statement on Greenland, Borg said discussions on the matter have been ongoing for years, including statements issued as recently as 2025, and that the issue predates Trump’s presidency.

Borg said there was no room for debate about Malta’s alignment with the European Union, stressing the country remains fully committed to contributing to common EU positions.

Focusing on current developments, Borg said EU foreign ministers are discussing the situation and that Malta will issue its position once a common stance is agreed.

“When a position is decided, the Maltese state will issue its statement,” he said.

On a separate issue, Borg was asked whether he stood by supporting Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Borg said he had already explained his reasoning in his former role as chair of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, adding he remained grateful for the American leadership’s contribution in bringing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In follow up questions he did not specify exactly whether he stood by the nomination.

Recently US President Donald Trump has renewed threats to take over Greenland from Denmark, even hinting at military action.

He has mocked its defence capabilities, and warned if the US does not take over “one way or another”, Russia and China would be moving in instead.

READ ALSO | Savvy or Trump-cowed? Malta’s foreign policy choices deciphered