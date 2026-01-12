WATCH | PL deputy leader plays down Jason Micallef’s cryptic post on the 'hand that will bite back'

Labour Deputy Leader Alex Agius Saliba said he did not discuss cryptic social media posts made in recent days by Ta’ Qali National Park chairman Jason Micallef, defending him for the “great work” he has done in his various government roles.

“I just got off the phone with him around 30 to 45 minutes ago, and we were discussing ongoing projects he is tasked with carrying out,” Agius Saliba said when asked on Monday about Micallef's outburst on Facebook.

The cryptic Facebook posts, uploaded throughout the past four days, saw Micallef warning Labour supporters that in due time “the hand that feeds, or those who fed, will bite us.”

“On one thing alone they cannot attack me: my integrity, and the principle for which I am willing to be crucified. Others, because they are weak, think they can play sides. When you do that, you do not even realise how much you are weakening yourself and the temporary position you hold,” the underfire government official said last Friday.

In a separate Facebook post uploaded on Sunday evening, Micallef questioned how a theatre production by Times of Malta Editor-in-Chief Herman Grech was being given government funding “to produce a show about corruption inside a government building.”

The production, Press Mute, has received support from the Arts Council like many other artistic events the agency supports as part of its remit.

“I don’t have the patience to understand these government manoeuvres,” he said. “The time has come for the Labour electorate to understand who is playing them behind their back,” Micallef added.

He also commented on a Facebook post by Alex Agius Saliba over an interview he had about an event being held this weekend to celebrate six years of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s leadership with the comment: “Did you speak about the grass Alex?”

The latest comment came after Prime Minister Robert Abela admitted in an interview earlier that day that grass would not be growing in parts of Ta’ Qali where gravelling had been carried out. The comment came despite repeated assurances by Micallef that gravelling carried out in the summer was beneficial and grass would return to the area by last December when the rains return.

On Monday, Agius Saliba said he had not read the Facebook statements and that the issue was not raised during a phone call he had with Micallef. He said their discussion focused instead on the Buġibba regeneration project.

Agius Saliba said Micallef had been subjected to sustained attacks in recent weeks and months, adding that these were “there for everyone to see”.

“Everyone is human,” Agius Saliba said, stressing that he considers himself “human first and a politician second”, and that he prefers to take a human approach to politics.

Pressed on Micallef’s own remarks over the past months, including describing independent politician Arnold Cassola as a “failed politician” and attacking journalists, Agius Saliba said that politicians adopt different styles.

“My political style is not like Micallef’s. I don’t make certain statements and I am more cautious,” he said.

However, Agius Saliba said he would defend Micallef in terms of accountability for his work, insisting that only part of the Ta’ Qali project failed to meet expectations, while the rest was a success.

He also rejected claims that either he or the prime minister had side-lined Micallef over the controversy.

“What the prime minister said is that if there are any shortcomings which can be addressed through technical expertise, they should be addressed,” Agius Saliba said.