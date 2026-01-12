Standards Committee votes down further action against Alex Borg over Fort Chambray lie

The Parliamentary Standards Committee voted against calling on PN Leader Alex Borg to issue a written apology after he breached ethics when he made false claims about the Fort Chambray concession.

Last May, Borg was found to have breached ethics through a Facebook post in which he claimed he voted in favour of the concession partly because the government's contractual obligation to restore the fortifications had been transferred to the new concessionaire.

The complainant had argued that the approved concession contract showed the opposite. At the time, Borg was a PN MP.

The standards czar had requested a written apology from Borg, but he refused, and so the case was referred to the Parliamentary Standards Committee.

On Monday, PN committee members Mark Anthony Sammut and Joe Giglio said that Borg had indeed apologised for his lie in a MaltaToday interview.

Meanwhile, the PL’s members on the committee, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul insisted that Borg did not cooperate with the standards czar.

Parliament Speaker Anġlu Farrugia sided with the opposition, stating that whether or not Borg lied was a matter of interpretation.

During the session, the committee also voted on two other cases surrounding the use of public funds for adverts belonging to Education Minister Clifton Grima and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The standards czar had ruled that parliamentary ethics had been breached in both cases.

In these cases, the Speaker sided with the government MPs.

No action will be taken against anyone involved in the cases.