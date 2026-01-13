NGOs say tables and chairs are not a right as public space concerns grow

Environmental and residents’ groups have warned tables and chairs on public pavements should not be treated as a right, criticising government’s approach to managing outdoor catering in public spaces.

In a joint statement, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Marsaskala Residents Network, Moviment Graffitti, Residenti Beltin, Residenti Mellieħin and the Sliema Residents Association said the commissioning of a private firm to draw up master plans for the “reallocation” of tables and chairs risked “normalising a deeper and more troubling assumption that private commercial use of public space is an automatic right”.

The groups were reacting to the Ombudsman’s recent intervention on the obstruction of public pavements by tables and chairs, which they said reflected “a reality that residents and civil society have been forced to endure for years”.

They said what was once an exception had “gradually become an entitlement”, with bars, restaurants and takeaways increasingly assumed to have the right to occupy public pavements with platforms, furniture, heaters, restaurant equipment, barriers, signage and musicians, “regardless of context or impact”.

“This shift has sneaked in quietly, without democratic consent, and almost always at the expense of pedestrians and residents,” the statement said.

The organisations said the issue was not the lack of planning, but the acceptance of a policy approach that treats public space as something businesses are entitled to take over.

“The suggestion that the state should now spend significant public funds to plan how private operators can more efficiently occupy public land is not only unfair, but insulting to the public and deeply misguided,” they said.

They said public pavements, roads and squares “are not residual areas waiting to be filled, nor are they compensation for commercial activity”, adding that such spaces exist “first and foremost to serve the public”.

Encroachments permitted during the Covid-19 emergency were granted “on the understanding that it was a temporary arrangement” and should now be returned to the public domain “without delay”, the groups said.

They also criticised any policy approach that starts from the premise that tables and chairs must be accommodated rather than questioned, saying this “undermines” the principle that public space should be protected for public use.

The NGOs said any serious discussion on urban planning, heritage protection, sustainability and quality of life must include civil society and resident organisations. “Their participation is not a courtesy, nor a political concession; it is a democratic, legal and practical necessity stipulated both by the EU and by UNESCO,” the statement said.

The groups said reform should begin by reaffirming that “public space is public” and should be protected, rather than redesigned to absorb continued encroachment.

“Public space is not a privilege to be negotiated. It is a basic right,” the statement said.

