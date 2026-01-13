Din l-Art Ħelwa makes direct offer of €2.5 million for Fort Tigne to MIDI

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has made a direct offer of €2.5 million to match the sale agreement terms for the short-term contract of Fort Tigné.

"Our offer is straightforward and serious," said Patrick Calleja, Executive President of Din l-Art Ħelwa on Tuesday morning. "We are prepared to match the commercial agreement presently on the table, but with one fundamental difference: our plan ensures Fort Tigné is preserved, restored and opened to the public.”

The NGO said they are offering MIDI a route to achieve its financial goals while addressing a public concern. They cited Prime Minister Robert Abela's comment that transforming the historic fort into a hotel would be "obscene.”

The company had said it planned to accept the offer after long discussions with government.

They also noted that it is understood the government will utilise its veto power to prevent the eventuality.

This €2.5 million offer is intended to match Joseph Portelli’s bid for Sliema’s Fort Tigné. Last month, MIDI announced that it would sell the site to Portelli’s company. The property is part of the land granted to MIDI by the government on a 99-year temporary emphyteusis.

J. Portelli Projects plans to purchase the remaining 75 years of the site’s lease to convert the historic location into a hotel.

The NGO also noted that the Prime Minister has stated the government is open to ideas for repurposing the fort. The NGO said it is ready to collaborate with the government and present a conceptual proposal for Fort Tigné.

Din l-Art Ħelwa’s proposal also guarantees the Grade 1 scheduled fort, which forms part of Malta’s UNESCO Tentative List, will be rehabilitated exclusively for cultural, educational and community purposes for this and future generations.

The NGO called on MIDI to acknowledge the offer and to engage in discussions to take the matter forward.