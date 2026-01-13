Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign vows to continue opposing 'developers' wishlist' reforms

The campaign against government’s “developers’ wishlist” reforms will continue opposing the proposed bills, NGOs have stated.

In a statement following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s interview on Sunday, the NGOs behind the campaign said that contrary to what was previously believed, the reforms were not quietly shelved.

Last Sunday, Abela defended the planning bills and insisted that they aim to “create stability.”

On Monday, the NGOs slammed Abela’s insistence to give amnesty to illegal structures, even in ODZ areas.

“While the Prime Minister has stated that the government will scale down the planning reform proposed in July, the campaign wishes to stress that since its last protest at the end of October, and notwithstanding repeated government promises, no information has been forthcoming regarding the direction the reform is taking.”

The NGOs stated that in light of the misleading PR campaign surrounding the draft bills, Ġustizzja għal Artna can only conclude that the reform remains a threat to the planning sector.

“The public is therefore invited to be ready to once again participate in collective action to fend off this unprecedented threat to our environment and quality of life.”

The statement was signed by the Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta, Wirt Għawdex, Għawdix, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and Front Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent.