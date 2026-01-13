Family of man with rare leukaemia treatment blasts 'blackmail' by air ambulance company

Sandro is a 41-year-old father who has been fighting leukaemia for three years.

“This delay isn’t our fault, it’s the consequence of the air ambulance company’s actions,” his wife said.

Abigail explained that after paying the necessary fees, the air ambulance company requested another €80,000 and tried to force her into signing an agreement which made no sense.

She claimed that the agreement included her issuing a false public declaration and surrendering her right to any extra fees that she paid.

“This money belongs to the people of Malta. This is nothing more than blackmail.”

Sandro’s family had collected €368,000 through a crowd-funding campaign where over 10,000 people gave donations. Government contributed €250,000 of the raised funds.

Abigail added that the air ambulance company even resorted to attacking the Maltese High Commissioner in London for helping Sandro.

“Our lawyers have already informed them [the company] that we will hold them personally responsible for every hour delayed and every risk posed on Sandro because of their tactics.”

She said that they are working day and night with authorities so that Sandro, who is currently in hospital, may have other options. “I am confident that the Maltese authorities will never bow down to this company’s threats,” Abigail said.

She thanked government and the family’s lawyers for their endless help, and assured the public that they will continue fighting.