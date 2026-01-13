Equality Commission condemns Ricky Caruana for allowing sex offender to justify his actions

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) and Parliamentary Secretary for Equality have condemned Ricky Caruana for allowing a convicted sex offender to justify his actions on his podcast, as they called for his removal as a PBS TV presenter.

For the past few days, Caruana has come under fire for his willingness to act as a reputation launderer of Justin Haber, who was convicted of sexually harassing a minor he employed in his restaurant.

During the hour-long podcast, Caruana questioned none of Haber’s claims on the abuse case, unintentionally aired the names of a victim and witnesses involved in the court case, and stated that it is alright to see 15 and 16-year-olds as attractive.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Caruana continuously defended Haber, insisting that he didn’t touch or rape the victim. Haber was found to have slapped the minor’s buttocks and even kissed her on the lips, but Caruana never brought this up.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NCPE stressed that granting media space to a convicted abuser exacerbates this imbalance and contributes to the re-victimisation of the survivor.

The NCPE reminded that cases of sexual harassment, particularly in employment contexts, are defined by a clear power imbalance between the perpetrator and the victim.

“Moreover, such actions have a negative social impact, as they discourage other victims from reporting their cases and contribute to the normalisation of abuse.”

The NCPE reminded that Caruana has previously engaged in misogynistic behaviour. Last October, the same commission and the Malta Women’s Lobby slammed PBS for providing prime airtime to Caruana despite a record of social media posts that ridicule women and trivialise sexual harassment.

“The NCPE reiterates its call to the relevant authorities to ensure that individuals in public roles uphold standards of correctness and refrain from causing social harm.”

The commission noted that people who occupy public roles should be held to standards of correctness and accountability. It stressed that those working in broadcasting and other influential public sectors carry heightened responsibility due to their impact on public attitudes and perceptions.

“Where such individuals fail to uphold these standards, they should no longer occupy public roles nor receive public funding.”

The remark on public funding is likely a reference to the advertisement bought by government on his podcast. During the episode with the sex offender, multiple government ads were aired.

Rebecca Buttigieg slams "unacceptable" podcast

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttigieg has joined a choir of voices angered by his willingness to give his platform to a convicted sex offender.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg told MaltaToday that according to her, “the blatant attempt to try and trivialise sexual harassment on a minor and spin it as a ‘normal’ interaction between a boss and his minor employee is unacceptable.”

Buttigieg insisted that sexual harassment is a serious issue, and attempts to normalise such behaviour cannot be accepted.

“That is why ongoing educational campaigns, such as those run by NCPE, aim to raise awareness about these issues. These efforts will persist.”

Lisa Marie Foundation slams 'despicable' cleansing of child abuser

In a statement, the Lisa Maria Foundation described Ricky Caruana’s chat with Justin Haber as “very disturbing.”

The foundation reminded that Haber was proven guilty by the court and his appeal was rejected.

“Following all of this, it is extremely sad that Ricky Caruana gave a platform to this convicted sex offender for him to ‘have his say’ - a say which was unchallenged by the interviewer and which showed total disregard to the outcome of the court ruling.”