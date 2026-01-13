4,368 births, 4,176 deaths registered in Malta and Gozo in 2025

The Malta Public Registry reported 4,368 births, 4,176 deaths, and 2,240 marriages in Malta and Gozo in 2025.

Noah and Emma were also the most popular names for boys and girls.

“From the birth of a child to the end of a person’s life, the Public Registry formalises every civil status of an individual. The Identity Agency remains committed to ensuring that the service it provides, and that of any department under its responsibility, remains efficient and effective. The digital strategy designed and adopted by the agency is allowing it to continue to facilitate the lives of all our clients,” Edric Zahra, Chief Executive of the Identity Agency, said.

How many babies were born

Out of 4,368 births, 2,243 were boys, and 2,125 were girls, resulting in 123 more boys than girls. In Malta, 4,028 children were registered, including 2,059 boys and 1,969 girls, a decrease of 79 compared to 2024.

In Gozo, 340 births were recorded, with 184 boys and 156 girls.

The most popular boy names in Malta were Noah, Luca, and Matteo, while Emma, Emilia, and Leah led for girls.

In Gozo, the most common names were Ellie, Valentina, and Mia.

For the fourth year in a row, Ġanni and Luċija remained popular Maltese names.

How many people died

During this period, a total of 4,176 deaths were recorded across the islands. Malta accounted for 3,838 of these, with 1,979 men and 1,859 women. In Gozo, there were 338 deaths, consisting of 168 men and 170 women.

Marriages, civil unions and cohabitation

A total of 2,240 marriages were registered in Malta and Gozo. According to the Public Registry of Malta, this number represents an increase over the marriage registrations of 2024.

In 2024, the Registry recorded 2,021 marriages, which rose to 2,069 in 2025, an increase of 48 marriages.

In Gozo, 171 marriages were registered. During the same period, Malta recorded only one Civil Union, and the total number of registered cohabitations was 65, with 60 in Malta and five in Gozo.

Certificates issued

The Public Registry in Malta issued 76,357 certificates in 2025, up 2,593 from 2024, including 1,543 multilingual certificates for use in other European Union countries.

The online certificate service also grew, from 42,425 requests in 2024 to 44,460 in 2025. In Gozo, 6,157 certificates were issued, alongside 57 multilingual certificates and 38 Certificates of No Impediment.

“The Identity Agency remains committed to providing efficient and effective services. Our digital strategy allows us to improve and expand services for all clients in the years ahead,” Zahra added.