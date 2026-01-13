Malta Dairy Products announces milk price increase

Malta Dairy Products has announced a price increase to several of its fresh milk products, with increases of up to 6c.

“The adjustment reflects only what is essential to maintain quality and long-term sector sustainability,” the company said in a statement.

It announced the changes are necessary to protect the sustainability and reliability of Malta’s fresh milk supply.

Malta Dairy Products said the price of animal feed has risen across Europe, packaging and processing materials remain expensive, and transport costs continue to grow. It also highlighted that ongoing investments in laboratory testing, processing upgrades, and cold-chain logistics are needed to ensure consistent freshness and safety.

The recommended retail prices of selected products will increase modestly. For instance, 1000ml of whole milk will go from €1.23 to €1.30, skimmed milk 1000ml from €1.17 to €1.20, and lactose-free milk 1000ml from €1.45 to €1.51. Smaller packages will experience similar increases, generally between two and seven cents per item.

Malta Dairy Products stated the price changes are not driven by energy costs.

Instead, they stem from higher feed costs, elevated international packaging and ingredient prices, transport costs, and ongoing investments in quality and safety.

Malta Dairy Products stated while it continues to monitor market conditions, any future price changes will occur only if necessary and will adhere to the principles of responsibility, transparency, and consumer protection.

The company also emphasised product quality will remain unchanged.

“Quality, freshness, and safety remain non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “These adjustments ensure that these standards are upheld without compromise.”