Middle-income families set to benefit most from parent tax reform, Central Bank says

Middle-income households and dual-earner families with multiple children are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the government’s newly announced income tax reform for parents, according to a study by Central Bank of Malta economists Glenn Abela, Ian Debattista and Noel Rapa.

The economists conclude that the design of the reform channels the largest relative gains towards households in the middle of the income distribution, rather than those at the lower or upper ends. The measures, which will be introduced gradually until 2028, are therefore likely to have their strongest impact on families positioned around the centre of the income scale.

Largest gains concentrated in the middle of the income distribution

Using the EUROMOD microsimulation model, the authors of the study assessed both the distributional and macroeconomic effects of the reform over its phased implementation.

Their analysis shows that households in the fifth income decile – the precise midpoint of the income distribution – are projected to register the largest relative improvement in living standards. By 2028, equivalised disposable income for this group is expected to increase by 2.97%.

According to the economists, lower-income households already benefit from existing tax-free thresholds and allowances, which limits the scope for further gains from the reform. At the other end of the income scale, the benefits for higher earners taper off once income exceeds the thresholds set under the parent tax computation.

Revenue impact and distribution of fiscal cost

The report indicates that the parent tax reform will result in a substantial, phased reduction in government revenue. By 2028, the measure is projected to lead to an annual income tax revenue loss of €170.3 million. This fiscal impact will build up over time, starting with a €62.6 million reduction in 2026 and rising to €117.8 million in 2027.

The economists note that the “parent” computation accounts for the majority of foregone revenue, with families with two or more children alone contributing €94.9 million to the revenue loss by 2028.

This reflects the widening of tax bands and higher tax-free thresholds for larger households. As a share of GDP, government income tax revenue is expected to decline by 0.59 percentage points by 2028.

Modest boost to growth and competitiveness

At a macroeconomic level, the reform should provide a limited but positive stimulus to the economy by increasing household disposable income.

Simulations in their study suggest that, once fully implemented, the measures could increase the level of GDP by 0.18% and lift real wages by 1.82% by 2028.

The economists also point to potential gains in export competitiveness. By reducing the tax wedge – the gap between gross wages paid by employers and net wages received by employees – the reform could place downward pressure on marginal production costs, potentially improving the price competitiveness of Maltese exports.

Uncertainty over household saving behaviour

However, Abela, Debattista and Rapa caution that the extent of the stimulus effect depends on how families use the additional income generated by the tax cuts. A key uncertainty identified in the report is whether households choose to spend or save the extra disposable income.

The economists have revised their assumptions on the saving ratio upwards, noting that higher-income beneficiaries tend to have a lower marginal propensity to consume and are therefore more likely to save a larger share of their tax savings.

If a significant portion of the projected €170.3 million is saved rather than spent, the immediate impact on private consumption – estimated in the study to rise by 0.40% – could be weaker than expected. For this reason, the economists advise that the macroeconomic projections be treated with caution.

The study by Abela, Debattista and Rapa also outline several methodological limitations. EUROMOD is a static, non-behavioural model that captures only the direct, mechanical effects of tax changes on household incomes, without accounting for second-round effects such as changes in labour supply or participation.