PN condemns Ricky Caruana podcast for giving platform to convicted sex harasser

The Nationalist Party has condemned what it described as attempts to justify or minimise sexual harassment, criticising a podcast hosted by Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) presenter Ricky Caruana for giving a platform to Justin Haber, a person previously found guilty of sexual harassment.

In a statement, the PN said that sexual harassment can never be justified and that downplaying such cases, particularly by media figures, amounts to a further act of harm against victims.

The party took issue with Caruana’s podcast, which it said was sponsored by, among others, a government agency, and which featured an individual convicted by the courts of sexual harassment. According to the PN, the podcast appeared to offer the person an opportunity to “cleanse his reputation”, something it said was incompatible with the media’s responsibility to inform and educate the public.

The PN argued that Caruana’s role as a PBS broadcaster carries responsibilities even when he is not appearing on the national station, and said he had failed to uphold the standards expected of a public service presenter.

The party also said this was not the first time Caruana had been criticised for expressing views it described as misogynistic. It recalled that in a previous incident, his conduct had been condemned by women’s organisations, including the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality and the Malta Women’s Lobby.

The PN said opinions that seek to justify or minimise sexual harassment have no place in media in a “developed country in 2026”, and appealed for responsible use of social media, citing the strong influence such platforms have on public opinion.