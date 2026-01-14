GWU orders industrial action for security officials in Mater Dei Hospital, clinics

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) has ordered industrial action for the workers of security company Securital.

In a statement, the union said that its Disciplinary Forces, Security Officers, and Law Enforcement Section issued the directive to security officers stationed at Mater Dei Hospital and various clinics.

The directive stems from unpaid allowances that have been outstanding since 1 January, 2025.

“The section has made every effort to reach an agreement amicably and has provided ample time to avoid an industrial dispute. However, Securital has not fulfilled its legal obligations.”

The GWU said its section is dedicated to ensuring every employee receives their legal entitlements, adding that more directives will be issued if the company fails to comply.