Fort Tigne should remain open to the public, PN insists

The Nationalist Party has insisted Fort Tigné should remain accessible to the public, stating it forms part of the country’s national heritage.

“Leader of the Opposition Alex Borg has already stated that should the Government take steps in line with its commercial obligations to return the Fort to public use, it would find the full support of the Opposition,” the party statement read.

The PN also noted the €2.5 million offer for the site made by NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa to MIDI on Tuesday, stating government must commit itself in light of the recent development.

“This is even more pertinent given the apparent national consensus, including indications given in recent days by the Prime Minister himself when he stated that it would be a shame for this historic heritage to be turned into a hotel, adding that the government is open to ideas for alternative uses for the Fort and will do everything possible to safeguard the national interest,” the PN said.

The party said it could not ignore the fact government sought to “mislead” the public on t he issue, and “was caught out in a lie.”

“It was MIDI itself that exposed this when it revealed that, before seeking private investors, it had itself approached the Government to negotiate the return of Fort Tigné into Government hands, but the negotiations led nowhere. This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s lack of will for this Fort to truly be enjoyed once again by the public as an open space,” the PN said.

“Unfortunately, as he so often does, the Prime Minister tried to politicise this issue through statements by which he attempted, in some way, to shift responsibility onto previous administrations, when in reality, in January 2000 the vote was unanimous and the Labour Opposition at the time voted in favour.”

The PN called on the PM to stop “wasting his time attacking the Opposition” and state whether he agrees with the NGO’s offer. “He should also state whether the Government will intervene and use its powers to ensure that this agreement materialises.”

“As with everything else, Abela must also tell the public what stage the Manoel Island National Park project has reached. Here too, the Prime Minister has for quite some time now been boasting and promising that this land will be returned to the public to be enjoyed by families, after being forced to yield to strong public pressure and protests. Yet, apart from the Prime Minister’s assurances that Manoel Island will become a National Park, nothing further has been heard about how far the process has progressed,” it said.