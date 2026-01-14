Climate authority wants to use existing utility poles for EV charging points

Existing utility poles could be utilised as charging points for electric vehicles, according to a pre-market consultation by the Climate Action Authority.

“This initiative seeks to boost electric mobility by enhancing access to charging stations in communities and common areas,” said Abigail Cutajar, the authority's CEO. “It reaffirms the commitment in Malta’s ongoing efforts to electrify transportation.”

The projects' initiatives to promote Malta’s shift to sustainable and clean mobility include the expansion of single-phase slow AC electric vehicle recharging stations, known as trickle chargers, applied on existing utility poles in residential public areas and other key locations where vehicles are often parked for extended periods.

The CAA intends to commence the application of the project with pilot projects and technical feasibility studies to identify suitable, safe, and accessible pole locations based on network capacity criteria.

Both the private sector and local councils are being consulted through the PMC, assessing the possibility of participating in the project’s implementation.

Utilising Malta’s existing electrical infrastructure means that the required cabling is already installed within the utility poles, which eliminates further civil works, trenching, or any new grid connections.

The Climate Action Authority maintains that its aim for a more rapid and cost-effective implementation of publicly accessible charging points, actively minimises disruptions, visual impact, and environmental effects.