In Israel Malta is perceived as ‘anti-Israeli’, but reality on the ground different, ambassador says

People in Israel perceive Malta as ‘anti-Israeli’ but the experience on the ground tells a different story, Israel’s ambassador to Malta told parliament.

Ambassador Ruth Cohen-Dar started off the meeting by insisting that dialogue between the two countries remains open despite certain political differences over the situation in Gaza.

Speaking during a meeting of Parliament’s Foreign and European Affairs Committee on Wednesday, she said that although public statements coming out of Malta sometimes suggest hostility towards Israel, her interactions with Maltese officials and the local Jewish community paint a different picture.

“There are things we agree on and other things we don’t, but we keep an ongoing dialogue,” Cohen-Dar told MPs. “I believe in dialogue and speaking our minds.”

Government MP Edward Zammit Lewis said Malta recognised the State of Palestine and remained committed to a two-state solution, while also expressing support with Israel’s security situation and the broader regional tensions involving Iran.

Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami underlined the country’s long-standing relationship with Israel, recalling that a PN government had opened Malta’s embassy in Tel Aviv. He condemned the Hamas attacks of 7 October and said MPs had met with Israeli hostages and their families.

At the same time, Fenech Adami said Israel’s military response had raised serious concerns. “We condemn the excessive use of force in retaliation,” he said.

Cohen-Dar responded by stressing what she described as a fundamental divergence in perspectives. “I start with a simple truth: when someone threatens that they will kill me, I believe them,” she said, adding that Hamas had followed through on its threats on a number of occasions.

She rejected comparisons between Israel and Hamas, insisting Israel was a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

“Equating Hamas and Israel shows how far apart our positions are,” she said.

The ambassador accused Hamas of ruling through terror and said that even on the day a ceasefire was announced, Hamas operatives were killing and torturing people “with the excuse they were Israeli officials or spies.”

“We have to make sure no terrorist entity is threatening the Israeli and Palestinian people,” she said.

Cohen-Dar also urged Malta’s parliament to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation, praising European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for what she described as a clear stance against Iran’s leadership.

Opposition MP Mario Demarco raised concerns over the sharp drop in Israeli tourism to Malta, asking whether political tensions were affecting bilateral relations.

Cohen-Dar acknowledged that tourist numbers from Israel had dropped and said perceptions played a major role.

“The general impression among people in Israel is that Malta is anti-Israeli, and this is not true,” she said.

She said members of Malta’s Jewish community had told her they felt safe in the country and called for efforts to improve Malta’s image in Israel, including the reinstatement of direct flights and investment in promotional campaigns.

“Malta has everything Israeli travellers enjoy — landscape, safety and good food,” she said.

While thanking MPs for expressions of support, Cohen-Dar cautioned that some public statements sent mixed messages. She concluded by inviting committee members to visit Israel to gain first-hand experience of the situation.