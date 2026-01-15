Opposition says Abela piling up record debt on public

The Opposition has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of accumulating more national debt than all previous prime ministers combined, as new figures show Malta’s debt has reached a record €11.2 billion.

“Today’s high level of national debt means that the government of Robert Abela has, in just one year, created €1,050 million in new debt, which is over €1 billion,” Shadow Minister for Finance Adrian Delia and Shadow Minister for the Economy Jerome Caruana Cilia said on Thursday.

“It also means that since becoming Prime Minister, Robert Abela has accumulated more debt than all previous Prime Ministers combined, Labour and Nationalist alike.”

The National Statistics Office figures for the third quarter of 2025 show the debt now stands at €11,215 million, equivalent to almost €28,000 per Maltese and Gozitan citizen.

Although Malta has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since July 2024, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana stated last April that Malta would exit the procedure early.

The shadow ministers warned that by 2028, Robert Abela is planning to hit over €14 billion in debt, which would triple the debt accumulated by his predecessors.

Interest payments on the debt now cost taxpayers almost €1 million every day, they said.

They noted that the Government’s Fiscal Advisory Council, a group of experts appointed by the Minister for Finance, has warned that current government spending is making the country vulnerable. The council has called on the government to reinforce Malta’s public finances.

The shadow ministers criticised the government for not tackling urgent issues such as the rising cost of living, poor infrastructure, chronic traffic jams, declining sea quality, and hospital queues, even as debt continues to spiral.

“While the government finances continue to slide out of control and interest payments keep climbing, Ministers and their associates remain wasteful, discretionary spending continues unchecked, and scandal after scandal emerges. This is a clear sign of a government that has grown tired and has lost control over the country’s direction,” they said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​